Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in Netherlands ettevõttes IMC ulatub €146K year kohta taseme L1 puhul kuni €160K year kohta taseme L4 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Netherlands kogusumma on €160K. Vaata ettevõtte IMC kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/6/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
Palku ei leitud
