Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in United States ettevõttes IHS Markit ulatub $99.2K year kohta taseme Software Engineer puhul kuni $136K year kohta taseme Senior Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $135K. Vaata ettevõtte IHS Markit kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/6/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.