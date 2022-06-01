Ettevõtete kataloog
IDEX
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

IDEX Palgad

IDEX palk ulatub $54,707 kogutasus aastas Mehaanika Insener ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $332,000 Toote Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest IDEX. Viimati uuendatud: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Toote Juht
Median $332K
Personaliosakond
$120K
Mehaanika Insener
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes IDEX on Toote Juht aastase kogutasuga $332,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte IDEX keskmine aastane kogutasu on $119,749.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    IDEX jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Dropbox
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/idex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.