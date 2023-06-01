Ettevõtete kataloog
I and love and you
    "I and love and you" is an employee-owned company that produces natural food for dogs and cats approved by a holistic veterinarian. They have a pet-friendly office in Boulder, CO, and are a national pet food brand with products available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers. They have donated over 1.5M pet meals to charitable organizations and have more than 1.6M pets ordering off their menu every year. They are looking to collaborate, partner, connect, and recruit more pet-obsessed people to join their team.

    http://www.iandloveandyou.com
    Veebisait
    2012
    Asutamise aasta
    56
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

