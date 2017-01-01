Ettevõtete kataloog
Hero Electro
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset Hero Electro kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    At Hero Lectro, we work non-stop to revolutionize mobility and short-distance commute in India, to give everyone a chance at a healthier and greener life. Our aim is to design products that suits your needs and matches your style. We intend to revolutionise the personal transportation industry by making e-cycles which are fun, environment-friendly and ideal way to stay fit and happy. With cool features and stunning designs, we want our e-cycles to transform people’s lives. Be prepared, the revolution has just started. We have a long journey ahead. Let’s e-cycle!

    heroelectro.com
    Veebileht

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Hero Electro jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid