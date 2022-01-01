Ettevõtete kataloog
GSK
GSK Palgad

GSK palga vahemik varieerub $6,733 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Müük madalamas otsas kuni $392,700 Projektijuht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt GSK. Viimati uuendatud: 8/19/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $177K
Andmeteadlane
Median $86.1K
Administratiivassistent
$71.7K

Meditsiinilise tehnika insener
$169K
Äri operatsioonide juht
$28.8K
Ärianalüütik
$28.2K
Juhtimisinsener
$91.3K
Klienditeenindus
$36.1K
Andmeteaduse juht
$60.3K
Finantsanalüütik
$65.3K
Infotehnoloog
$59.7K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$114K
Turundus
$248K
Turunduse operatsioonid
$75.9K
Toote disainer
$55.4K
Tootehaldusr
$60.5K
Programmijuht
$129K
Projektijuht
$393K
Värbaja
$80.6K
Regulatiivsed küsimused
$97.8K
Müük
$6.7K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$105K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$86.1K
Lahendusarhitekt
$161K
