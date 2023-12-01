Ettevõtete kataloog
Greenphire
Greenphire Palgad

Greenphire palk ulatub $101,490 kogutasus aastas Projektijuht ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $136,178 Tootejuht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Greenphire. Viimati uuendatud: 9/9/2025

$160K

Tootejuht
$136K
Projektijuht
$101K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$130K

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Greenphire on Tootejuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $136,178. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Greenphire keskmine aastane kogutasu on $130,340.

