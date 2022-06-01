Ettevõtete kataloog
GLOBO
GLOBO Palgad

GLOBO palk ulatub $11,613 kogutasus aastas Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $120,600 Tehnilise Programmi Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest GLOBO. Viimati uuendatud: 9/10/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $29.8K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Andmeteadlane
$99.5K
Toote Disainer
$11.6K

Tootejuht
$60.1K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$106K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$121K
KKK

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá GLOBO er Tehnilise Programmi Juht at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $120,600. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá GLOBO er $79,788.

