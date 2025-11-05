Ettevõtete kataloog
GFT Group Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad kohas Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Tarkvaraarendaja kogutasu in Warsaw Metropolitan Area ettevõttes GFT Group on PLN 167K year kohta taseme Senior Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Warsaw Metropolitan Area kogusumma on PLN 174K. Vaata ettevõtte GFT Group kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 11/5/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Algajate Tase)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 167K
PLN 167K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Viimased Palgaandmed
Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Millised on karjääritasemed GFT Group?

Kaasatud ametinimetused

Backend tarkvarainsener

Salesforce arendaja

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes GFT Group in Warsaw Metropolitan Area on aastase kogutasuga PLN 280,650. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte GFT Group Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Warsaw Metropolitan Area on PLN 174,384.

