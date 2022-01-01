Ettevõtete kataloog
General Dynamics Information Technology
General Dynamics Information Technology Palgad

General Dynamics Information Technology palk ulatub $75,000 kogutasus aastas Küberturvalisuse Analüütik ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $164,175 Tehnilise Programmi Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest General Dynamics Information Technology. Viimati uuendatud: 9/13/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $112K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Võrguinsener

Süsteemiinsener

Infotehnoloog (IT)
Median $155K
Küberturvalisuse Analüütik
Median $75K

Andmeteadlane
Median $143K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
Median $133K
Ärianalüütik
Median $91K
Andmeanalüütik
Median $100K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
Median $146K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$152K
Tootejuht
$91.5K
Projektijuht
$117K
Värbaja
$98.9K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$164K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes General Dynamics Information Technology on Tehnilise Programmi Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $164,175. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte General Dynamics Information Technology keskmine aastane kogutasu on $117,300.

