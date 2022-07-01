Ettevõtete kataloog
Frida
    At Frida, we are on a mission to prepare all parents for the everyday unfiltered realities of parenthood by creating simple yet genius solutions to age-old challenges. Over the past 7 years, the Frida Baby brand, built from the trust we created with the cult-favorite Nose Frida, the SnotSucker, has launched over 100 items – and has spurred the recent launch of Frida Mom. Today, Frida Baby holds over a 60% share of its main category and can be found in over 35,000 stores throughout the US – including Target, Walmart, BuyBuy Baby, Nordstrom, CVS, Walgreens and of course Amazon. Plus, the brand can now be found in over 20+ countries worldwide. This past spring, Frida Baby was named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies driven by our commitment to providing parents with both product innovations and real, honest messaging.

    https://frida.com
    Veebileht
    2014
    Asutamisaasta
    270
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

