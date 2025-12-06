Ettevõtete kataloog
Fiverr
Fiverr Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in Israel kogusumma ettevõttes Fiverr on ₪512K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Fiverr kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/6/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Fiverr
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Kokku aastas
$152K
Tase
Mid
Põhipalk
$139K
Stock (/yr)
$13K
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
2 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
7 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Fiverr?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Kaasatud ametinimetused

Lisa uus ametinimi

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

DevOps insener

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Fiverr in Israel on aastase kogutasuga ₪594,180. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Fiverr Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Israel on ₪490,186.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Fiverr jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Muud ressursid

