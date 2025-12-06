Ettevõtete kataloog
Fiverr
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Toote Juht

  • Kõik Toote Juht Palgad

Fiverr Toote Juht Palgad

Mediaanne Toote Juht tasupaketi in Israel kogusumma ettevõttes Fiverr on ₪421K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Fiverr kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/6/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Fiverr
Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Kokku aastas
$125K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
3 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
10 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Fiverr?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade
Praktikantide palgad

Panusta

Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Toote Juht pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Toote Juht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Fiverr in Israel on aastase kogutasuga ₪673,910. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Fiverr Toote Juht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Israel on ₪446,689.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Fiverr jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Citi
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Blackstone
  • Olo
  • Weedmaps
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fiverr/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.