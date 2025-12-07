Ettevõtete kataloog
Firefly Aerospace Mehaanika Insener Palgad

Mediaanne Mehaanika Insener tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Firefly Aerospace on $109K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Firefly Aerospace kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/7/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Firefly Aerospace
Mechanical Engineer
Austin
Kokku aastas
$109K
Tase
hidden
Põhipalk
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
2-4 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
2-4 Aastat
Viimased Palgaandmed
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Mehaanika Insener ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Firefly Aerospace in United States on aastase kogutasuga $155,200. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Firefly Aerospace Mehaanika Insener ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $109,000.

