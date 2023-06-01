Ettevõtete kataloog
FAB 3R INC
    FAB 3R is a company that specializes in oversized manufacturing, repair, and refurbishment of large-sized equipment. They offer machining, fabrication, and mechanical assembly services with a focus on quality and expertise. Their facilities are large, with a 65,000 square foot machining shop and a 97,000 square foot fabrication shop. The team is experienced in welding, non-destructive testing, and mechanical assembly, and can work with engineers and project managers to provide the best solutions for projects. They are certified for ASME, CWB, UStamp, RStamp, and PED.

    http://www.fab3r.com
    Veebileht
    1908
    Asutamisaasta
    126
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Muud ressursid