Ettevõtete kataloog
eSight
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset eSight kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    eSight is a company that provides sight enhancement technology for people with visual impairments caused by various conditions. Founded by an electrical engineer who wanted to help his legally blind sisters, eSight has developed electronic eyewear that allows users to achieve greater visual acuity and retain their independence. Their latest model, eSight 4, is wireless and hands-free, recognized as the "Best Wearable/Healthcare Hardware/Software of 2021" by the Tech Ascension Awards. eSight empowers the low vision community to #SeeNewPossibilities.

    http://www.esighteyewear.com
    Veebileht
    2006
    Asutamisaasta
    126
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      eSight jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid