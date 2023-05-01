Ettevõtete kataloog
    Escalon is a one-stop-shop for all essential business services, including part-time CFO services, HR, accounting, tax, payroll, and insurance. They offer strategic advice and efficient services to help early stage companies transform into successful enterprises. Their audit-enabled technology creates highly efficient and seamless workflows, making it easy for clients to review and approve necessary data. Escalon provides a single touch point for all back-office needs, giving clients peace of mind and allowing them to focus on growing their business.

    http://escalon.services
    Veebileht
    2006
    Asutamisaasta
    3,001
    Töötajate arv
    $500M-$1B
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Muud ressursid