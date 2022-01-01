Ettevõtete kataloog
Emerson Palgad

Emerson palk ulatub $3,633 kogutasus aastas Personaliosakond ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $180,000 Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Emerson. Viimati uuendatud: 11/17/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $105K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Toote Juht
Median $130K
Riistvara Insener
Median $95K

Mehaanika Insener
Median $107K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
Median $180K
Müük
Median $83K
Raamatupidaja
$58.3K
Ärianalüütik
$5.1K
Ärendus
$112K
Juhtimissüsteemide Insener
$113K
Klienditeenindus
$17.9K
Andmeteaduse Juht
$47.9K
Andmeteadlane
$8.3K
Elektriinsener
$132K
Finantsanalüütik
$34.6K
Personaliosakond
$3.6K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$20.1K
Turundus
$125K
Programmi Juht
$171K
Projekti Juht
$113K
Küberturbe Analüütik
$30.9K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$104K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$160K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Emerson on Tarkvaraarenduse Juht aastase kogutasuga $180,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Emerson keskmine aastane kogutasu on $104,475.

