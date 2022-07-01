Ettevõtete kataloog
DrFirst
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet
Parimad teadmised
  • Panusta millegi unikaalsega DrFirst kohta, mis võiks teistele abiks olla (nt intervjuu näpunäited, meeskondade valik, unikaalne kultuur jne).
    • Meist

    Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse™ by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it – so patients get the best care possible.The “Healthiverse” is a term coined by DrFirst to describe our vision of a united healthcare universe where everyone is connected in real-time to each other and to the information they need, so patients get the best care. The vast Healthiverse includes patients, medical professionals and caregivers, hospitals, pharmacies, EHRs, payers, HIEs, pharmaceutical companies, and more. The expansiveness of the Healthiverse means that providers need better access to complete, clean, and consumable information to provide the best care for patients. DrFirst’s mission is to unite the Healthiverse with revolutionary products and services that close the gaps between information and people so that all sectors in healthcare can create better outcomes together.

    drfirst.com
    Veebisait
    2000
    Asutamise aasta
    490
    Töötajate arv
    $50M-$100M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

    Saa verifitseeritud palgad oma postkasti

    Telli verifitseeritud pakkumised.Saad e-posti teel kompensatsiooni üksikasjade jaotuse. Lisateave

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA poolt ja kehtivad Google'i privaatsuspoliitika ja teenusetingimused kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti DrFirst jaoks

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid