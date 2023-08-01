Ettevõtete kataloog
DP World
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

DP World Palgad

DP World palga vahemik varieerub $22,984 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Klienditeeninduse operatsioonid madalamas otsas kuni $108,463 Tehniline programmijuht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt DP World. Viimati uuendatud: 8/18/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Group SDE 1 $35.1K
Group SDE 2 $57K

Backend tarkvara insener

Täielik tarkvara insener

Kvaliteedi tagamise tarkvara insener

Tootehaldusr
Median $77.8K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
Median $78.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Klienditeeninduse operatsioonid
$23K
Andmeanalüütik
$46.6K
Tööstus disainer
$81.6K
Infotehnoloog
$37.3K
Tehniline programmijuht
$108K
Tehniline kirjutaja
$41.4K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll DP World on Tehniline programmijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $108,463. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
DP World mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $51,808.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti DP World jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • DoorDash
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Apple
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid