Dojo Palgad

Dojo palga vahemik varieerub $66,060 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Infotehnoloog madalamas otsas kuni $154,726 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Dojo. Viimati uuendatud: 8/17/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $129K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Tarkvaraarenduse juht
Median $155K
Andmeteadlane
$89.8K

Infotehnoloog
$66.1K
Toote disainer
$107K
Tootehaldusr
$117K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Dojo on Tarkvaraarenduse juht aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $154,726. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Dojo mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $111,917.

