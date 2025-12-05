Ettevõtete kataloog
Mediaanne Tarkvaraarenduse Juht tasupaketi in Australia kogusumma ettevõttes Deputy on A$215K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Deputy kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/5/2025

Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Kokku aastas
$141K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
1 Aasta
Aastat kogemust
12 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Deputy?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Deputy in Australia on aastase kogutasuga A$296,042. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Deputy Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Australia on A$200,924.

