  • Palgad
  • Tarkvaraarenduse Juht

  • Kõik Tarkvaraarenduse Juht Palgad

Depop Tarkvaraarenduse Juht Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarenduse Juht tasupaketi in United Kingdom kogusumma ettevõttes Depop on £181K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Depop kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/5/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Depop
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Kokku aastas
$244K
Tase
M3
Põhipalk
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
Boonus
$21.4K
Aastat ettevõttes
1 Aasta
Aastat kogemust
10 Aastat
Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Depop in United Kingdom on aastase kogutasuga £191,412. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Depop Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United Kingdom on £177,572.

