Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in India ettevõttes Dentsu ulatub ₹735K year kohta taseme L1 puhul kuni ₹647K year kohta taseme L2 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in India kogusumma on ₹843K. Vaata ettevõtte Dentsu kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/5/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
L1
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
