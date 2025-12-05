Ettevõtete kataloog
Dentsu
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Tarkvaraarendaja

  • Kõik Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Dentsu Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in India ettevõttes Dentsu ulatub ₹735K year kohta taseme L1 puhul kuni ₹647K year kohta taseme L2 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in India kogusumma on ₹843K. Vaata ettevõtte Dentsu kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/5/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
L1
(Algajate Tase)
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vaata 1 Rohkem Tasemeid
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade
Praktikantide palgad

Panusta
Millised on karjääritasemed Dentsu?

Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Tarkvaraarendaja pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Dentsu in India on aastase kogutasuga ₹1,196,356. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Dentsu Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in India on ₹689,442.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Dentsu jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • EQ
  • Annalect
  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Micro Focus
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.