Turundus tasu in United States ettevõttes Dentsu ulatub ARS 98.62M year kohta taseme L2 puhul kuni ARS 169.7M year kohta taseme L5 puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on ARS 118.35M. Vaata ettevõtte Dentsu kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/5/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.