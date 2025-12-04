Ettevõtete kataloog
Democratic National Committee
Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Democratic National Committee on $100K year kohta.

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Democratic National Committee
Analytics Engineer
hidden
Kokku aastas
$100K
Tase
hidden
Põhipalk
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
5-10 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
5-10 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Democratic National Committee?
Viimased Palgaandmed
Praktikantide palgad

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Democratic National Committee in United States on aastase kogutasuga $165,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Democratic National Committee Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $100,000.

