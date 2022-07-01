Ettevõtete kataloog
DemandScience
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

DemandScience Palgad

DemandScience palga vahemik varieerub $86,209 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tootehaldusr madalamas otsas kuni $180,196 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt DemandScience. Viimati uuendatud: 8/22/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $108K
Tootehaldusr
$86.2K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$180K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a DemandScience-nél a Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level, évi $180,196 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A DemandScience-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $107,909.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti DemandScience jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid