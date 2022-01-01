Ettevõtete kataloog
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Palgad

Delta Electronics palk ulatub $16,027 kogutasus aastas Toote Juht ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $153,000 Müük ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Delta Electronics. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $45.8K

Võrguinsener

Riistvara Insener
Median $49.5K
Mehaanika Insener
Median $36K

Elektriinsener
Median $49.6K
Andmeteadlane
Median $41.8K
Toote Disainer
Median $62.2K
Personaliosakond
$90.5K
Turundusoperatsioonid
$35.3K
Toote Juht
$16K
Programmi Juht
$52.7K
Projekti Juht
$51.5K
Müük
$153K
Müügi Insener
$149K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$63.1K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Delta Electronics on Müük at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $153,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Delta Electronics keskmine aastane kogutasu on $50,577.

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Pegatron
  • Foxconn
  • Phison Electronic
  • LITE-ON
  • Wistron
