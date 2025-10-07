Kvaliteedikontrolli (QA) tarkvarainsener kogutasu in United States ettevõttes Cvent on $164K year kohta taseme Lead Software Engineer puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $161K. Vaata ettevõtte Cvent kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 10/7/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad ()
Boonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$164K
$149K
$2.5K
$12.8K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***