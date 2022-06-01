Ettevõtete kataloog
Constellation Software
Constellation Software Palgad

Constellation Software palk ulatub $47,076 kogutasus aastas Ärianalüütik ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $142,509 Programmi Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Constellation Software. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Toote Juht
Median $97.1K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $65K
Ärianalüütik
$47.1K

Ärendus
$82.6K
Turundus
$116K
Turundusoperatsioonid
$58.8K
Toote Disainer
$54.9K
Programmi Juht
$143K
Müük
$99.5K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$99.8K
Riskikapitalist
$80.6K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Constellation Software on Programmi Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $142,509. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Constellation Software keskmine aastane kogutasu on $82,626.

Muud ressursid