Conservation International
    Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance. They partner with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Their vision is a healthy, prosperous world committed to caring for and valuing nature. Their challenge is to confront global environmental issues while meeting the needs of human populations. They are guided by six fundamental values: passion, respect, integrity, optimism, courage, and teamwork. Founded in 1987, they have over 800 employees, 30+ global offices, and ~2000 partners around the world. Charity Navigator Rating: 4 stars.

