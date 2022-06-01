Ettevõtete kataloog
Community Brands
Community Brands Palgad

Community Brands palga vahemik varieerub $24,964 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $206,960 Tootehaldusr kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Community Brands. Viimati uuendatud: 8/25/2025

$160K

Tootehaldusr
$207K
Müük
$60.3K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$25K

Lahendusarhitekt
$60.2K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Community Brands on Tootehaldusr at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $206,960. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Community Brands mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $60,231.

