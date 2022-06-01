Ettevõtete kataloog
Choco
Choco Palgad

Choco palk ulatub $40,651 kogutasus aastas Müük ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $158,621 Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Choco. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $110K
Ärendus
$88.4K
Andmeteadlane
$159K

Toote Juht
Median $92.8K
Värbaja
$95.5K
Müük
$40.7K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$108K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Choco on Andmeteadlane at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $158,621. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Choco keskmine aastane kogutasu on $95,545.

Muud ressursid