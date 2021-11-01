Chipotle Mexican Grill Palgad

Chipotle Mexican Grill palk ulatub $30,150 kogutasus aastas Tehnilise Kirjutaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $156,000 Toote Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Chipotle Mexican Grill. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025
Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?
Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?
I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...
Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.