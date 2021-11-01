Ettevõtete kataloog
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

Chipotle Mexican Grill Palgad

Chipotle Mexican Grill palk ulatub $30,150 kogutasus aastas Tehnilise Kirjutaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $156,000 Toote Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Chipotle Mexican Grill. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $140K
Klienditeenindus
Median $38K
Toote Juht
Median $156K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Finantsanalüütik
$74.6K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$147K
Turundusoperatsioonid
$127K
Programmi Juht
$60.3K
Projekti Juht
$59.7K
Müük
$129K
Tehnilise Kirjutaja
$30.2K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Chipotle Mexican Grill on Toote Juht aastase kogutasuga $156,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Chipotle Mexican Grill keskmine aastane kogutasu on $100,808.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Chipotle Mexican Grill jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Ocwen Financial
  • SelectQuote
  • BBVA
  • IG Group
  • CI&T
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid