Chiliz Palgad

Chiliz palk ulatub $63,389 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $124,430 Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Chiliz. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
$63.4K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$124K
Riskikapitalist
$99.5K

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Chiliz on Tarkvaraarenduse Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $124,430. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Chiliz keskmine aastane kogutasu on $99,500.

