Ettevõtete kataloog
Chicago Trading
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

Chicago Trading Palgad

Chicago Trading palk ulatub $90,450 kogutasus aastas Värbaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $270,000 Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Chicago Trading. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $270K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Andmeteadlane
Median $233K
Finantsanalüütik
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$221K
Värbaja
$90.5K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Chicago Trading on Tarkvaraarendaja aastase kogutasuga $270,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Chicago Trading keskmine aastane kogutasu on $231,150.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Chicago Trading jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid