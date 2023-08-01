Ettevõtete kataloog
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical Palgad

Chevron Phillips Chemical palk ulatub $85,706 kogutasus aastas Ärianalüütik ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $243,775 Infotehnoloog (IT) ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Chevron Phillips Chemical. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $100K
Raamatupidaja
$92.5K
Ärianalüütik
$85.7K

Keemia Insener
$93.5K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$244K
Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Chevron Phillips Chemical on Infotehnoloog (IT) at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $243,775. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Chevron Phillips Chemical keskmine aastane kogutasu on $93,530.

