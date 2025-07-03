Ettevõtete kataloog
Chetu
Chetu Palgad

Chetu palk ulatub $1,191 kogutasus aastas Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $149,250 Projekti Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Chetu. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Andmeteadlane
$1.2K
Projekti Juht
$149K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$3.4K

Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$146K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$30.2K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Chetu on Projekti Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $149,250. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Chetu keskmine aastane kogutasu on $30,150.

