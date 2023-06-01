Ettevõtete kataloog
CHEQ
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

CHEQ Palgad

CHEQ palk ulatub $29,368 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $129,350 Müük ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest CHEQ. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Toote Juht
$118K
Müük
$129K
Müügi Insener
$126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Tarkvaraarendaja
$29.4K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes CHEQ on Müük at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $129,350. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte CHEQ keskmine aastane kogutasu on $121,788.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    CHEQ jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid