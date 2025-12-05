Ettevõtete kataloog
Projekti Juht tasu in Canada ettevõttes CGI ulatub CA$93.6K year kohta taseme Project Manager puhul kuni CA$113K year kohta taseme Senior Project Manager puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Canada kogusumma on CA$98.7K. Vaata ettevõtte CGI kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/5/2025

Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Viimased Palgaandmed
Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Kõrgeima palgaga Projekti Juht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes CGI in Canada on aastase kogutasuga CA$128,107. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte CGI Projekti Juht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Canada on CA$96,226.

