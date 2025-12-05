Ettevõtete kataloog
CGI
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Juhtimiskonsultant

  • Kõik Juhtimiskonsultant Palgad

CGI Juhtimiskonsultant Palgad

Mediaanne Juhtimiskonsultant tasupaketi in Canada kogusumma ettevõttes CGI on CA$90.5K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte CGI kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/5/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
CGI
Management Consultant
Toronto, ON, Canada
Kokku aastas
$65.8K
Tase
L2
Põhipalk
$65.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
2 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
3 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed CGI?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade

Panusta

Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Juhtimiskonsultant pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Juhtimiskonsultant ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes CGI in Canada on aastase kogutasuga CA$176,592. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte CGI Juhtimiskonsultant ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Canada on CA$94,537.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    CGI jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.