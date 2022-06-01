Ettevõtete kataloog
CGG
CGG Palgad

CGG palga vahemik varieerub $65,631 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeteadlane madalamas otsas kuni $99,735 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt CGG. Viimati uuendatud: 8/17/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $68.3K
Andmeanalüütik
$86.6K
Andmeteadlane
$65.6K

Geoloogiainsener
$69.7K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$99.7K
KKK

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in CGG è Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $99,735. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in CGG è di $69,650.

