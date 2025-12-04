Ettevõtete kataloog
Cervello
Cervello Projekti Juht Palgad

Mediaanne Projekti Juht tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Cervello on $180K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Cervello kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/4/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Cervello
Project Manager
Boston, MA
Kokku aastas
$180K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$30K
Aastat ettevõttes
6 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
6 Aastat
Viimased Palgaandmed
Kõrgeima palgaga Projekti Juht ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Cervello in United States on aastase kogutasuga $186,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Cervello Projekti Juht ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $178,000.

