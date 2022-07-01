Ettevõtete kataloog
Cervello
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

Cervello Palgad

Cervello palga vahemik varieerub $90,450 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $243,210 Programmijuht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Cervello. Viimati uuendatud: 8/17/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Programmijuht
$243K
Projektijuht
$148K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$90.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Cervello on Programmijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $243,210. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Cervello mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $148,255.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Cervello jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Mendix
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • Huntress
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid