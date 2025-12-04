Ettevõtete kataloog
CERN
Mediaanne Andmeteadlane tasupaketi in Switzerland kogusumma ettevõttes CERN on CHF 62K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte CERN kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/4/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
CERN
Junior Fellow
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Kokku aastas
$76.6K
Tase
L2
Põhipalk
$76.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
3 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
3 Aastat
Viimased Palgaandmed
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Andmeteadlane ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes CERN in Switzerland on aastase kogutasuga CHF 88,597. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte CERN Andmeteadlane ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Switzerland on CHF 61,971.

Muud ressursid

