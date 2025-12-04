Ettevõtete kataloog
Mediaanne Toote Disainer tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Centric Software on $150K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Centric Software kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/4/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Centric Software
UX Designer
Campbell, CA
Kokku aastas
$150K
Tase
-
Põhipalk
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$10K
Aastat ettevõttes
3 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
4 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Centric Software?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Vaata vabade töökohtade

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Toote Disainer ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Centric Software in United States on aastase kogutasuga $195,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Centric Software Toote Disainer ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $150,000.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Centric Software jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Muud ressursid

