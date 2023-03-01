Ettevõtete kataloog
Centric Software
Centric Software Palgad

Centric Software palga vahemik varieerub $101,570 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Infotehnoloog madalamas otsas kuni $255,000 Lahendusarhitekt kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Centric Software. Viimati uuendatud: 8/17/2025

$160K

Toote disainer
Median $150K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $123K
Infotehnoloog
$102K

Tootehaldusr
$159K
Müük
$174K
Lahendusarhitekt
$255K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Centric Software on Lahendusarhitekt at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $255,000. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Centric Software mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $154,600.

Muud ressursid