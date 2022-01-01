CentralSquare Technologies Palgad

Ettevõtete kataloog
CentralSquare Technologies palga vahemik varieerub $50,388 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tehniline kirjutaja madalamas otsas kuni $172,135 Lahendusarhitekt kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt CentralSquare Technologies. Viimati uuendatud: 8/17/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $90.2K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Kliendi edu
$99.5K
Andmeteadlane
$102K

Tulu operatsioonid
$111K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$96.5K
Lahendusarhitekt
$172K
Tehniline kirjutaja
$50.4K
KKK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a CentralSquare Technologies-nél a Lahendusarhitekt at the Common Range Average level, évi $172,135 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A CentralSquare Technologies-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $99,495.

Muud ressursid