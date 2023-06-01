Ettevõtete kataloog
Central Boston Elder Services
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset Central Boston Elder Services kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    Central Boston Elder Services is a non-profit organization that provides short and long-term care to seniors in Boston neighborhoods. They offer programs and services to help seniors remain self-sufficient and live independently in their homes. Eligibility for services is based on a sliding scale and funding is received from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs and private donations. The organization is professionally staffed and managed, and governed by an elected board of elders and health care professionals.

    https://centralboston.org
    Veebileht
    1974
    Asutamisaasta
    126
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Central Boston Elder Services jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Flipkart
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid