Centific Palgad

Centific palk ulatub $50,250 kogutasus aastas Inimressursid ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $287,430 Programmijuht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $70K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Andmeteadlane
Median $95K
Klienditeenindus
$68.6K

Inimressursid
$50.3K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$68.6K
Programmijuht
$287K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$80.1K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Centific on Programmijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $287,430. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Centific keskmine aastane kogutasu on $70,000.

